Moscow to Host Annual Parks, Rec Gathering; Pool Opens June 8
MOSCOW – The city swimming pool is conducting lifeguard training and recertification in preparation for seasonal opening June 8, the Moscow Parks & Recreation Commission heard at its regular meeting Thursday.
Betsy Rawls, city recreation manager and staff liaison to the commission, also said the inflatable obstacle course was worn out and staff plan to test a new one before the pool opens.
In other news, Moscow will host the Idaho Recreation and Park Association 2027 annual conference April 13-15, and Rawls briefly reported about this year’s event held in Twin Falls.
She asked commissioners to consider volunteering, alongside University of Idaho recreation students, to staff speaker rooms and help in other areas. Rawls also asked for recommendations for conference speakers.
The Tuesday-Thursday conference typically is preceded by Monday activities, she said. Commissioners mentioned a hike on Moscow Mountain and a tour of Virgil Phillips Farm as possibilities.
Rawls said this year’s conference was heavier on parks topics than recreation, and most at the gathering were “shocked at how many parks we have in our small community.”
She was named north district representative on the IRPA board at the gathering.
Upcoming events for the commission include:
* June 8, Rotary Park Centennial Plaza Dedication and Ice Cream Social, hosted by the Rotary Club of Moscow, 6:30 p.m.
* June 13, hosting an information table at the downtown Moscow Farmers Market.
* June 25, annual tour of some Moscow parks. This is in lieu of the commission’s regular June meeting.