Human Rights Partnerships Could Help Fund Student Dinner
MOSCOW – The Moscow Human Rights Commission agreed at its regular meeting Tuesday to pursue participation in the Rural Welcoming Initiative, a program of the Welcoming America nonprofit that advocates for inclusive communities (https://welcomingamerica.org/).
Applications for the initiative open in October, Commissioner Jana Argersinger told the group. Chair Erin Agidius recommended the commission work to get City Council permission to apply and then ask the nonprofit Latah County Human Rights Task Force to partner in using initiative funding for programs like the Better Together Dinner at the University of Idaho.
As much as $1,200 would be available from the initiative for a welcoming event, Argersinger said, and the dinner would qualify. Partnering with the nonprofit task force would ensure the event could use the money without breaching city rules regarding outside funding. Agidius said the commission would confirm with the city that this approach is legal.
The Rural Welcoming Initiative would begin as a one-year, no-cost program, with no obligation to continue after that, Argersinger said.
The commission hosted the first Better Together Dinner with the task force in the fall. With city budget cuts, the commission has struggled to fund its programs.
Agidius suggested another cost-saving approach might be to hold the dinner every other year, in rotation with the biennial Ismat Ara and Abdul Mannan Sheikh Community Unity Award.
In voting action, the commission unanimously tabled election of a new chair and vice chair until its June meeting. Chair Agidius is moving to Pullman and Vice Chair Elizabeth Stevens is moving to Raleigh, NC.
Karen Potter – assistant to Moscow Police Chief Anthony Dahlinger, who is the city staff liaison to the Human Rights Commission – is retiring.
Courtney Jensen and Jacob Navarette are new commissioners. There are three vacancies on the commission, plus one for a non-voting high school student member.
In other business, the commission:
* Voted unanimously to sponsor a music DJ and food up to $500 for the Moscow-Pullman Juneteenth event on June 19, location to be determined. The item will go to city administration for final approval.
* Voted unanimously to sponsor and host a table for $235 at the Inland Oasis Palouse Pride in the Park on Aug. 29 at East City Park. The item will go to city administration for final approval.
* Was updated by Agidius on a social justice forum planned for September on the topic of discrimination and harassment. Speakers will be from the city legal department and the University of Idaho.
* Heard that the annual Great Moscow Food Drive, sponsored by the commission and the Latah County Human Rights Task Force, will be Aug. 1 at the Moscow Farmers Market downtown and at East City Park.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Moscow Human Rights Commission is June 16.