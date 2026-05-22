New State Housing Laws Draw Local Interest, Motivate Board Planning
MOSCOW – April’s fair housing training drew an engaged group of participants, Moscow’s Fair & Affordable Housing Commission assessed at its regular meeting on Tuesday, likely because of the many changes to affordable housing recently approved in six bills by the 2026 Idaho Legislature.
The laws are generally welcomed for making housing more available and affordable, although – depending on location – denser housing also can lower neighboring property values. A summary of Idaho’s laws by the progressive Sightline Institute is at https://www.sightline.org/2026/04/29/idahos-big-housing-breakthrough-year/
“The (Moscow housing training) presenters did a good job of interacting with the audience, departing from the schedule to answer questions,” noted City Councilman Evan Holmes, the council’s liaison to the housing commission.
The 30-some attendees were mostly area realtors and property managers, as well as some advocates of fair and affordable housing, the commission agreed. Presenters were from the Intermountain Fair Housing Council.
The commission discussed hosting another training next year. Lucy Falcy, city planner and staff liaison to the commission, suggested the board focus more on affordable housing, rather than fair housing, in the short term because of the new legislation.
Holmes recommended the commission ask City Council for clarification on how the new state laws will affect city code regarding housing. Subsequently, the commission could draft a letter to the council outlining specific recommendations and requesting specific actions, he said.
As a first step, the commission should identify what affordability looks like in Moscow, said Commissioner Jennifer Wallace, noting that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development considers affordable housing as that which costs the occupant no more than 30 percent of gross income.
She also referenced a 2019 Moscow housing study; view it at https://points-consulting.com/palouse-regional-housing-assessment/.
In other business, the commission unanimously elected Juan Albaitero as chair and Randy Baukol as vice chair, after the resignation of Commissioner and Chair Eija Sumner.
New Commissioner Michael Gilman was introduced. There are two vacancies on the commission.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Fair & Affordable Housing Commission is June 4.