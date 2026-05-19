HomeIdaho NewsPrimary Election Day 2026

Primary Election Day 2026

May 19, 2026

The Primary Election is here! To the candidates: Best of luck! To the citizens: Get out there and vote!

Primary Election Overview:

REPUBLICAN – STATE

Dan Foreman – Senate

Lori McCann – Senate

Cindy Agidius – Rep A

Colton Bennett – Rep A

Brandon Mitchell – Rep B

DEMOCRAT – STATE

Richard Gayler – Senate

Robin Weldy – Senate

Bryce Blankenship – Rep A

Trish Carter-Goodheart – Rep A

Ryan Wayne Augusta – Rep A

Kathy Dawes – Rep B

Kenneth D. Williams – Rep B

REPUBLICAN – COUNTY

Tony Johnson – Commmissioner 1

Dan Schoenberg – Commissioner 2

Julie Fry – Clerk

Peggy Gottschalk – Treasurer

David Sutherland – Assessor

DEMOCRAT – County

Carole Wells – Commmissioner 1

Laura Heinse – Commissioner 2

Shannon May – Clerk

BJ Swanson – Treasurer

Debby Carscallen – Coroner

BALLOT MEASURES

Potlatch School District – Supplemental Levy

Whitepine School District – Supplemental Levy

Latah County Sample Ballots
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