Primary Election Day 2026
The Primary Election is here! To the candidates: Best of luck! To the citizens: Get out there and vote!
Primary Election Overview:
REPUBLICAN – STATE
Dan Foreman – Senate
Lori McCann – Senate
Cindy Agidius – Rep A
Colton Bennett – Rep A
Brandon Mitchell – Rep B
DEMOCRAT – STATE
Richard Gayler – Senate
Robin Weldy – Senate
Bryce Blankenship – Rep A
Trish Carter-Goodheart – Rep A
Ryan Wayne Augusta – Rep A
Kathy Dawes – Rep B
Kenneth D. Williams – Rep B
REPUBLICAN – COUNTY
Tony Johnson – Commmissioner 1
Dan Schoenberg – Commissioner 2
Julie Fry – Clerk
Peggy Gottschalk – Treasurer
David Sutherland – Assessor
DEMOCRAT – County
Carole Wells – Commmissioner 1
Laura Heinse – Commissioner 2
Shannon May – Clerk
BJ Swanson – Treasurer
Debby Carscallen – Coroner
BALLOT MEASURES
Potlatch School District – Supplemental Levy
Whitepine School District – Supplemental Levy