Grad Traffic, SPIN Scooters, Lincoln Street Property Addressed by Board
MOSCOW – Traffic changes for tomorrow’s UI commencement, Nez Perce Drive closure, and renewal of a SPIN scooter agreement were among the items discussed by the Moscow Transportation Commission at its regular meeting Thursday.
In voting action, the commission approved unanimously a request to vacate unused city property at the end of Lincoln Street north of E Street; the request will go to City Council for final action.
Neighbor Charles Bond, Moore Street, made the request, which was supported by the only other homeowner adjoining the land parcel, Paul Salskov, Lincoln Street. The two will split ownership of the property.
Bond noted that, under private ownership, the land will be better cared for and returned to the tax roll. Mike Ray, city planning manager and liaison to the commission, said the parcel is quite steep and is not used by walkers since it abuts private land to the north.
The commission also voted unanimously to host an information table at the Moscow Farmers Market 9 a.m.-noon on June 27. The city invites all nine city commissions to host a table for at least one Saturday throughout the market season.
Materials will focus on non-car transportation through town, the commission affirmed, including a bike system/greenway map, SMART Transit bus map and SPIN electric scooter information.
Renewal of the 1-year SPIN scooter free usage agreement is on the City Council agenda for Monday, said Bryce Blankenship, council liaison to the transportation commission. An assessment report will be part of the meeting, he said, adding that feedback has been largely positive.
Traffic control personnel will be stationed at major intersections along 6th street Saturday to regulate University of Idaho commencement traffic in lieu of the stop signs at those junctures, Commissioner Steve Mills, UI public safety director, reported to the commission.
Sixth Street is the only campus access route, he added, since Nez Perce Drive to the south is closed until September for rebuilding and reconfiguring.
Nez Perce Drive will be beautified and made more pedestrian friendly, he said. Angle parking will replace parallel parking, sidewalks will be widened, and flashing lights will identify raised crossings. Trees, and eventually a tree canopy, will give the route “more of a boulevard feel,” he said.
The project is part of a larger initiative to improve the neighborhood’s functionality and aesthetics and provide greater connection to the campus core. Work will include Targhee Hall renovation and construction of a Joint Military Science Education & Training and Veterans Assistance Center at Taylor and Blake avenues.
The next regular meeting of the Moscow Transportation Commission is scheduled for June 11.