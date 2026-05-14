City Public Art Guidelines Updated; New Works Progress as Others Installed
MOSCOW – Public input is expected to be sought around May 26-29 regarding finalist art for two significant projects, the Moscow Arts Commission was told at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The board also voted to recommend updates to its guidelines for City Council approval. The most notable change would see the entire commission – rather than a few commissioners on a selection panel – choosing works for the temporary public art collection.
The commission also affirmed exhibits for Third Street Gallery through 2027, heard an update on East City Park stage art, and celebrated installation of eight new pieces in the temporary collection.
Finalist designs for the Moscow Police Department sculpture and City Shops wall mural are due May 21, said Megan Cherry, city arts manager and staff liaison to the commission. After public comment, the selection panels for the projects will make recommendations to the commission, which will then make recommendations to the City Council. The commission likely will consider its recommendations at its June 9 meeting, Cherry said.
Funding for the projects comes from the city’s “1 percent for the arts” program, established by ordinance in 2004, that allocates one percent of capital project funds for public art by local and regional artists, guided by the Moscow Arts Commission.
Earlier articles about these projects can be found at https://moscowidaho.news/2026/04/17/board-approves-finalists-for-large-public-art-projects/ and https://moscowidaho.news/2025/12/11/board-considers-police-newbill-family-feedback-for-public-artwork/
Guidelines updates will go to the City Council after one item is cleared though the city’s legal department. Scott Sumner, council liaison to the Moscow Arts Commission, wanted clarification about preference given to local and regional artists; specifically, whether that preference is applied to initial eligibility or in later selection criteria.
The change to selecting temporary art at regular commission meetings, rather than special selection committee meetings, will reduce staff time and costs, ease the difficulty of scheduling more meetings for commissioners on the selection panels, and allow the entire commission to participate in decisions, the board agreed.
“Helping select is the fun part,” said Chair Sonja Foard.
The city maintains three temporary collections: vinyl wrapped traffic-control boxes, storm drain murals, and the Intermodal Transit Center Sculpture Garden. Costs are paid for using the dedicated Community Public Art code in the General Fund. Grant or sponsorship funding also may be used.
Selection panels would continue to make decisions for the larger permanent collection art projects, Cherry said.
In other business, the commission:
* Asked Cherry to talk with Moscow Poet Laureate Miriam Akervall about writing a poem as a creative prompt for artists submitting proposals for the East City Park stage mural. The board affirmed the idea of soliciting public memories and stories about the park to guide the poetry and mural art.
* Selected topics for upcoming shows at Third Street Gallery in City Hall. Cherry will incorporate these into a gallery schedule for the commission to vote on at a future meeting. Proposals include: a regional open call for clay, wood and fiber art “Of Soil and Sky;” a regional open call for an artist-chosen “Color of the Year,” including art, color name, and why the artist chose the color; an invitational exhibition of artists’ “A Few of My Favorite Things;” a national-eligibility/juried show on the theme of climate and/or environment.
* Noted the recent installation of temporary public art – four sculptures at the transit center and four vinyl wraps on traffic boxes. Sculpture artists are Emma Jean Cresse, Liam Peterson, Reagan Johnson and Peyton Hvass. Vinyl wrap artists are Josiah Nance, Rose Graham, Susan Fluegel and Clancy Bartlett.
Submissions for the city’s third category of temporary public art – storm drain murals – are being accepted through May 29. Find this and other artist opportunities at https://moscowarts.submittable.com/submit
The next regular meeting of the Moscow Arts Commission is scheduled for June 9.