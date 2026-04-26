Walking tours, Historic Designations, Goals Discussed by Commission
MOSCOW – The Historic Preservation Commission welcomed two new members – Anne Marshall and LaRae Tomera – at its regular monthly meeting Thursday; the board has its full complement of nine commissioners.
The commission spent much of its meeting discussing goals, such as providing information for downtown historic walking tours – whether in-person or via printed and/or digital guides; how to pare the wealth of information into a few tour-sized presentations; and bringing back a newsletter similar to one that ceased publication in 2019.
The board also:
* Heard that its grant request has been submitted to fund a National Historic Register nomination for the midcentury City Water Department building at 201 N. Main St. Mike Ray, city planning manager and staff liaison to the commission, said he should hear within 60 days whether the grant is approved.
* Is waiting to hear from the state if the nomination of the University of Idaho Historic District is moving forward.
* Discussed updates about a historical sign for Friendship Square and a request to Chair Shelley Walker-Harmon for information about placing signs in front of specific Main Street buildings. “We have a variety of historic buildings downtown,” she said, “some with good stories to highlight.”
* Was encouraged by the chair to start looking for and considering nominees for the commission’s annual Orchid Awards for historic preservation, which will be awarded in November. The public may access a nomination form at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/FormCenter/Commissions-26/Annual-Orchid-Award-Nomination-91
The next meeting of the Moscow Historic Preservation Commission is scheduled for May 28.