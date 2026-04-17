Board Approves Finalists for Large Public Art Projects
MOSCOW – Two artist finalists for the Moscow Police Department outdoor sculpture and four finalists for the City Shops wall mural were approved unanimously by the Moscow Arts Commission at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The board also unanimously approved Requests for Proposals to go out for mobile storm drain mini-mural art and annual Mayor’s Arts Award nominees. When the calls are issued, they will be found at https://moscowarts.submittable.com/submit.
Storm drain art will be accepted April 16-May 29. Mayor’s Art Award nominations will be accepted April 23-June 26; the awards ceremony will take place during the Nov. 5 City Council meeting.
In her report to the commission, City Arts Manager Megan Cherry said four vinyl wraps for traffic control boxes have been selected for summer installation. They will be located at: Third Street and Main outside the David’s building; D Street and north Main outside Nom Nom gas station; Line Street and Pullman Highway 8/270 outside the Empire student housing; and Sweet Avenue and south Main/Highway 95 outside Republic on Main student housing.
Cherry also reported that the March 26 open house for the three exhibitions at Third Street Gallery, located in Moscow City Hall, drew about 200 people – one of the best-attended openings in gallery history. Learn more about the gallery and shows – which are on exhibit into May – at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/230/Third-Street-Gallery
Finalists for the police department sculpture and City Shops mural will submit specific plans for those projects and will undergo reference checks.
MPD artist finalists are James Dinh and Ken McCall. All six art submissions for this project can be found at https://moscowarts.submittable.com/gallery/5db0de19-5d5c-4d5c-a50d-e62a20cb1f98 Learn more about the art installation at https://moscowidaho.news/2025/12/11/board-considers-police-newbill-family-feedback-for-public-artwork/
Finalists for the City Shops wall mural are Joshua Martel, Sasha Primo, Taylor Shaw and Matt Sunderman. Theirs were selected from 21 submissions, which can be viewed at https://moscowarts.submittable.com/gallery/4457ea8d-b522-499f-9651-895e2c1ed951
The mural will be painted on the concrete wall under construction on the east side of the shops at Polk Street and Public Avenue. Learn more about the project at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/CivicSend/ViewMessage/message/278992
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Moscow Arts Commission will be May 12.