Joint City and UI Arbor Day Observance Set For April 24
MOSCOW – A limited number of tree seedlings will be given free to those attending the 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Arbor Day observance on Friday, April 24, at the University of Idaho Pollinator Garden. Trees also will be given away at the Moscow Tree Commission table at the first Farmers Market on May 2.
Besides finalizing Arbor Day plans, the commission at its regular meeting Tuesday also received the resignation of Commissioner Ben Coons, leaving one vacancy on the board. Find information about applying at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/353/City-Commissions
A native cascara buckthorn tree will be planted during the 11:30 a.m. Arbor Day ceremony. Free varieties include ocean spray, serviceberry, red oak and catalpa.
The event is a joint City of Moscow/University of Idaho celebration. The pollinator garden is located west of Stadium Way at the northeast corner of Guy Wicks Field.
Tree commission subcommittee members will be at the Arbor Day event with information about pollinators and Harvest Park. Located along Southview Avenue east of the Moscow police station, the park will be home to fruit and nut bearing trees, shrubs and edible plants for public use. The park plan can be found at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/DocumentCenter/View/23945/Harvest-Park-Management-Plan
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Moscow Tree Commission is May 5.