Board Promotes Housing Authority, Training; Hears Pullman Building Plan
MOSCOW – The Moscow Fair and Affordable Housing Commission will advocate for creating a Moscow housing authority when it makes its annual report to the City Council on April 20, the commission determined at its regular meeting Thursday.
The board also discussed drafting a request at its early May meeting for the council to address and act on fair and affordable housing concerns at its tentatively scheduled housing workshop on May 21.
Agendas and minutes for Moscow public meetings may be found at https://moscowid.portal.civicclerk.com/
“Affordable housing always registers as an important topic for the council at the start of its four-year strategic planning,” said City Councilman Evan Holmes, council liaison to the commission. But assessment at the end of those cycles has seen very little done, he said.
Part of the problem, he said, is that fair and affordable housing is a broad topic; it might be helpful if the commission would present to City Council some specific priorities to focus on. He added the caveat that 2026 state legislative action on various topics may take precedence over other concerns during the council workshop.
Idaho legislative action on two bills was discussed briefly by the commission. Both bills have been in committee since early February.
First, the commission affirmed it sent a letter to lawmakers requesting rejection of House Bill 557, after approving that action at its March meeting. The legislation would prohibit local governments from creating or enforcing ordinances in housing and other areas that go beyond state antidiscrimination laws.
Advocates say the bill would establish statewide uniformity in local government antidiscrimination ordinances. Opponents, including the Moscow commission, say the bill would invalidate local ordinances that ban discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.
Second, the board heard from Nils Peterson, executive director of the nonprofit Hills and Rivers Housing Trust (https://www.moscowhousingtrust.org), about Senate Bill 1280, which would legalize twin homes and duplexes on residential lots where single-family homes are permitted.
Peterson showed a map of Moscow with much of the central eastern residential area, zoned R2 or Moderate Density Single-Family Residential, that eventually might be appropriate for denser duplex housing. It is the lime green area on the Moscow zoning map at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/DocumentCenter/View/18463/Zoning–Map-19
For comparison, Peterson briefly discussed 2023 Washington State Legislature action to require cities and towns planning under the Growth Management Act to include unit lot subdivision provisions by July 2027. Unit lot subdivisions divide a single lot into smaller lots for townhomes or cottages. The parent lot must meet zoning requirements, while the unit lots may have smaller dimensions.
Whitman County and Pullman aren’t big enough for unit lot subdivisions … yet, Peterson said. But, he added: “People are thinking WAY out of the box from (the concepts of subdivisions, suburbs and density) we have grown up with,” and it will have significant impacts on how our communities look going forward.
“Washington State is doing interesting things we can learn from,” he said.
In other business, the commission:
* Finalized details for hosting free training in “Fair Housing Basics & Hot Topics,” 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, in the second-floor LeCompte Auditorium in the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St. Lunch is not provided.
Topics will include the history of the federal Fair Housing Act, accommodation and modification for accessibility, elements of an unfair housing allegation and current cases. As many as 50 people have participated in past workshops, recalled Commissioner Randy Baukol, though recently that has been closer to 20 participants.
The workshop is cohosted with the Intermountain Fair Housing Council, which gets federal grants and private donations to partially fund outreach. The commission will use $500 of its $750 budget for the training. It voted unanimously Thursday to fund tablecloths and snacks with up to $125, prepare and distribute flyers about the event, and invite City Council members.
* Heard from Peterson that the housing trust has no projects planned in Moscow because the trust’s collaboration with the University of Idaho College of Art and Architecture is paused. The college completed its ad hoc four-year, four-home participation, he said, and is not able or ready to work into job and curriculum descriptions an ongoing, sustainable commitment.
Meanwhile, the Washington State Department of Commerce recently awarded $1.2 million to the Hills and Rivers Housing Trust for the Pullman Elm Street Townhomes, which expects to break ground this summer and achieve completion in spring 2027. Peterson has said that the eight units at West Main and Elm streets will cost about $400,000 each to build and will sell for $250,000.
* Tentatively determined for its May meeting to review its budget and long-term objectives, and to consider a common reading book to discuss after Peterson recommended 2024’s, “Escaping the Housing Trap,” by Charles L. Marohn Jr. and Daniel Herriges.
Amazon describes the book as a discussion of the tension between housing as a financial product and as shelter. The authors argue that policies favor the former, leading to unaffordability, and that a Strong Towns approach (https://archive.strongtowns.org/journal/2015/11/11/the-strong-towns-approach) to local change is the solution.
* Heard from Peterson that the housing trust seeks to hire a homeowner steward to facilitate maintenance of properties and prepare prospective homeowners. He also reminded the commission of the “Tiny Homes, Big Ideas,” film screening and discussion at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at the Kenworthy theater, 508 S. Main. Get more information and tickets at https://www.kenworthy.org/events-calendar/tiny-homes-big-ideas-a-film-screening-community-discussion/
* Acknowledged members of the public in attendance: Michael Gilman, who has submitted an application to the mayor to fill the vacancy on the Fair and Affordable Housing Commission; and Carole Wells, who is a realtor and Democrat candidate for the Latah County Commission District 1 seat held by Republican Tony Johnson.