Parks Madness Outreach Encourages Bracket Votes
MOSCOW – Moscow Parks Madness is getting good participation, and area residents are reminded to take part in Round 3 voting, City Recreation Manager Betsy Rawls told the Parks and Recreation Commission at its regular meeting Thursday.
More information about the contest – patterned after March Madness, the men’s college basketball single-elimination tournament – can be found on the Moscow Parks & Recreation Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576922787239
The contest is just for fun, Rawls said, and is intended to encourage would-be voters to visit some of the city’s lesser-known parks.
In other business, the commission mostly discussed or heard about upcoming dates:
* April 4, from 9 a.m. to noon, Improvement Day for the Moscow School District playfields at 1016 S. Mountain View Rd. (Joseph and Mountain View).
* The April 23 commission meeting will be canceled because staff will be at the Idaho Recreation and Parks Association annual conference in Twin Falls.
* April 25, the first Hoop-A-Palousa 3-on-3 basketball tournament. The contest is patterned on Spokane’s long-running Hoopfest. Learn more on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576922787239
* In June and August, the commission tentatively will host an information table at the Moscow Farmers Market.
* In lieu of its June 25 meeting, the commission will conduct its annual parks and facilities tour.
* In April 2027, Moscow Parks & Recreation will host the statewide annual conference of the Idaho Recreation and Parks Association; preliminary work is under way.
* Summer swimming pool preparation has begun, including the hiring process. Find more information on seasonal work at the Hamilton Lowe Aquatic Center at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/Jobs.aspx?UniqueId=110&From=All&CommunityJobs=False&JobID=Hamilton-Lowe-Aquatic-Center-Summer-Posi-112* Construction is under way on the new City Shop buildings, screening wall and public art mural. Parks and pathways maintenance staff and equipment are located at the shop. Learn more at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/m/NewsFlash/Home/Detail/3714 and https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/m/NewsFlash/Home/Detail/4144