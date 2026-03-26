Community Solar, Water Savings Championed by Commission
MOSCOW – Letters supporting a water conservation plan and requesting evaluation for a community solar project will be sent this month to City Council by the Moscow Sustainable Environment Commission, that board decided at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The commission also affirmed a list of nominees for the annual Mayor’s Earth Day Awards, due to be presented at the April 20 City Council meeting.
The desire of an unnamed individual donor/investor to help fund the community solar project – sooner rather than later – contributed to the commission’s determination to get the issue in front of City Council, and drafting a letter was determined to be a good start.
“We don’t want what can seem like the slow wheels of bureaucracy to cause us to miss this opportunity,” said Commission Chair Steve McGeehan.
Local power utility Avista is on board with the project, said Kelli Cooper, the city’s sustainability programs coordinator and staff liaison to the commission.
Commissioner Gordon Wilson asked if the project would use taxpayer money. Cooper said it would not use taxpayer, state or federal funds, but likely would depend on grants and on individual investors who would have access to the power produced.
Read earlier news about the community solar project at https://moscowidaho.news/2026/01/23/donor-interested-in-funding-community-solar-installation/
The commission voted unanimously to support, via letter, the water conservation plan, which Cooper will present to City Council, probably on April 20.
Primary components of the plan include increases in rebates for water-saving devices/actions, including: Hot water recirculation pumps; toilets; and wisescaping, which will expand to include new construction, projects done in phases over multiple fiscal years, and tree lawns – the narrow strip of landscaping between the sidewalk and street.
These efforts are funded by $74,000 budgeted annually from Moscow water user payments, Cooper said. Find more information about rebates at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/449/Conservation-Programs and about wisescapes at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/782/Wisescape
In its 20th year, the Mayor’s Earth Day Awards program recognizes local residents and organizations that have implemented sustainable practices through conservation, recycling, reuse and environmental education.
The Sustainable Environment Commission reviews submissions and forwards recommendations to Mayor Hailey Lewis, who makes the final determination on award winners.