Historic Preservation Board Appoints Officers, Defers Budget
MOSCOW – The Moscow Historic Preservation Commission elected officers and postponed finalizing its budget request to the city at its regular meeting Thursday.
The board would like to nominate a building to the National Register of Historic Places; it will determine that cost and return to budget-setting at its March meeting.
Other preliminary budget items include $440 for training, membership dues and journals; $500 for presentation of the annual Orchid Awards; and $3,000 for interpretive signs, including one in the works for Friendship Square.
The commission welcomed City Council member Sandra Kelly as its council liaison for 2026.
Officers elected are: Shelley Walker-Harmon, chair; Nels Reese, vice chair; Laurabeth Kowalick, secretary; and Kayla Youngren, vice secretary. The commission has two vacancies. An application form can be found at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/1033/Commission-Application.
The next regular meeting of the Historic Preservation Commission is scheduled for Feb. 26.