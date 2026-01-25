HomeCity CommissionsHistoric Preservation Board Appoints Officers, Defers Budget

Historic Preservation Board Appoints Officers, Defers Budget

January 25, 2026

MOSCOW – The Moscow Historic Preservation Commission elected officers and postponed finalizing its budget request to the city at its regular meeting Thursday.

The board would like to nominate a building to the National Register of Historic Places; it will determine that cost and return to budget-setting at its March meeting. 

Other preliminary budget items include $440 for training, membership dues and journals; $500 for presentation of the annual Orchid Awards; and $3,000 for interpretive signs, including one in the works for Friendship Square.

The commission welcomed City Council member Sandra Kelly as its council liaison for 2026. 

Officers elected are: Shelley Walker-Harmon, chair; Nels Reese, vice chair; Laurabeth Kowalick, secretary; and Kayla Youngren, vice secretary. The commission has two vacancies. An application form can be found at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/1033/Commission-Application.

The next regular meeting of the Historic Preservation Commission is scheduled for Feb. 26.

Tags:, , ,

Related Posts

About The Author

Cynthia King

Cynthia King grew up in Moscow and earned a journalism degree from the University of Idaho. She worked 20 years reporting and editing for the daily newspaper in Helena, Mont., and 14 years for WSU News.

Leave a Comment