Selection Panels Approved for Three Public Art Projects
MOSCOW – Commissioners volunteered for and named others to the selection panels for three public arts projects at Tuesday’s regular Moscow Arts Commission meeting. Those works are:
* Moscow Police Department art
* City Shop wall mural
* Four vinyl wraps on traffic control boxes throughout the city
Funding for the projects comes from the city’s “1 percent for the arts” program, established by ordinance in 2004, that allocates one percent of capital project funds for public art by local and regional artists, guided by the Moscow Arts Commission.
In other business:
* Commissioner Sue Clark resigned. The commission has vacancies; those wishing to apply can find a form at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/1033/Commission-Application.
* City Arts Manager Megan Cherry, the commission’s city staff liaison, soon plans to provide earlier commission input about art on the East City Park stage when she meets with Parks and Recreation Commission staff liaison David Schott, Parks & Facilities Manager.
* Third Street Gallery in City Hall received fewer submissions than expected for its “Produce” art show in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Moscow Farmers Market, said Cherry. Consequently, the exhibit only requires space on the third floor; the popular history/art exhibit of past editions and covers of the Palouse Journal will extend its stay on the second floor.
* New City Council member Scott Sumner introduced himself as the year’s council liaison to the Arts Commission.
Art projects
* The commission unanimously approved the Request for Qualifications from artists for the art piece that will go outside the Moscow Police Department building. The call for art will be available soon at the city’s submission portal at https://moscowarts.submittable.com/submit.
The board named Vice Chair Stefan Yauchzee as its representative on the MPD art selection panel and agreed to ask University of Idaho professor Casey Doyle to be the artist on the panel; backup would be UI assistant professor Tharique De Silva. Most of the selection panel will be police officers.
The first round of selection is scheduled for April.
* Chair Sonja Foard and Commissioner Erica Wagner were affirmed unanimously as the board members for the City Shop mural selection panel. Brooke Lowry, a community member who lives near the shop, and artist David Herbold will be invited to be on the panel, as well.
The RFQ for the mural can be found at https://moscowarts.submittable.com/submit.
* The RFQ for four traffic control box vinyl wraps was approved unanimously and Commissioner Sandra Stoops was chosen as the commission’s representative on the selection panel. The call for art will go out this month at https://moscowarts.submittable.com/submit.
Two yet to be determined business representatives also will be invited to join the panel.
The boxes are located at:
Third Street and Main outside the David’s building.
D Street and north Main outside Nom Nom gas station.
Line Street and Pullman Highway 8/270 outside the Empire student housing.
Sweet Avenue and south Main/Highway 95 outside Republic on Main student housing.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Moscow Arts Commission will be Feb. 10.