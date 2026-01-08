Farmers Market Vendor Roster, Handbook Updates Discussed
MOSCOW – Changes to the Moscow Farmers Market vendor policies handbook were agreed on amid light discussion by the Farmers Market Commission at its regular meeting Tuesday.
Also mentioned were the preliminary vendor roster for the 2026 season; submissions for the market’s 50th anniversary calendar; emphasizing shopping – not just visiting – in social media; and the resignation of commissioner Kristin Strong – those who wish to apply as a commissioner can find the form at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/1033/Commission-Application.
Handbook updates will go out for market vendor feedback, due by Jan. 31. Changes will be voted on by the commission in early February and go to the City Council in late February.
Changes address participation in vendor orientation; industry-standard pricing; location and legality of foraging; midseason product additions; and raw products additions.
The preliminary roster for the 2026 season includes 155 vendors eligible to return, said city liaison Amanda Argona, Moscow Community Events manager. In addition, more than 80 vendors have made requests to join the market – 14 agriculture vendors and more than 70 non-ag. Argona in particular mentioned a new mushroom vendor and the return of a Palouse, Wash., ag family vendor.
She also noted that Farmers Market social media will emphasize buying at the market, since recent survey feedback shows a majority of the public frequent the market for social interaction rather than shopping. Vendors rely on selling, and that needs to be emphasized, commissioners agreed.
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Moscow Farmers Market in 2026, the public may submit photos, recipes, and articles for an 18-month calendar (May 2026 – October 2027). The link to submit is at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/FormCenter/Farmers-Market-22/Commemorative-Calendar-submission-209.
The 50th anniversary market logo is under its second round of design review.
The “Cheers to 50 Years” art exhibit will open Feb. 6 at the 1912 Center with a free, public reception (expected to feature some market vendors) from 5-7 p.m. Ready-to-display Farmers Market-inspired art will be accepted all day at the center on Feb. 2.
The “Produce” art exhibit at the Third Street Gallery in City Hall will open with a free, public reception 5-7 p.m., Jan. 15, during the January Art Walk.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Farmers Market Commission is Feb. 3.