D Street Resurfacing Grant Request Due Jan. 8
MOSCOW – A city grant application to reconstruct the surface of D Street from North Main to Hayes streets received support from the Moscow Transportation Commission in a unanimous vote Thursday.
“We’ve heard a lot more complaints about D Street in the past couple years,” city Engineering Manager Scott Bontrager told the commission. “We’ve been holding it together as best we could for 15 years.”
The commission also bid goodbye to Chair Scott Sumner, who was elected to the City Council in November and will be seated in January.
The D Street grant request is due to the statewide Local Highway Technical Assistance Council by Jan. 8, city Grants Manager Alisa Anderson told the commission. LHTAC is Idaho’s public agency that recommends how federal funds are allocated for local projects.
Federal Surface Transportation Block Grant Small Urban funds are flexible transportation dollars for areas with populations between 5,000 and 50,000. Funds may be used for roadways, like D Street, that are classified by the Federal Highway Administration as urban arterials or urban collectors. The local match requirement is 7.34 percent.
Project costs are estimated at $1,271,828. The grant request will be an amount not to exceed $1,179,475. Matching funds of $93,353 are allocated in the city’s 2027 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP).
Without the grant, D Street resurfacing is included in the Moscow CIP in phases to be completed in 2028, 2029 and 2030 at a cost of $1.4 million.
If the grant is awarded to Moscow, the project would be designed in 2026, and construction would take place in summer 2027. Work would take about a week, Bontrager said.
The project includes approximately 10,500 square yards of asphalt grinding, placement of pavement overlay geotextile, 1,800 tons of asphalt paving, and construction of 20 Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant pedestrian ramps.
In Idaho, there are 19 small urban areas with a population between 5,000 and 50,000, Anderson said, and the LHTAC typically awards one or two of these grants per year. Moscow previously has received the grants for work on Mountain View and A streets.