Board Votes to Review Parks and Rec Priorities
MOSCOW – A committee to review, create and prioritize capital improvements for parks and recreation was set up by the Moscow Parks and Recreation Commission at its regular meeting Thursday. Elected unanimously to serve on the committee were commissioners Cat Harner, Ted Kisha and Emily Klarquist.
Among items mentioned that need attention were restrooms at Oylear Field, indoor facilities for basketball and pickleball, and why nearly $900,000 is being spent on a stage in East City Park.
The commission also was told that the spring/summer activities guide is planned to be available online on Jan. 1.
The ad hoc committee is envisioned to hold monthly public meetings to consider and prioritize projects in the parks and recreation section of the Moscow Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). The plan can be found at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/DocumentCenter/View/34309/Capital-Improvement-Plan-2026-2035-PDF. The parks and recreation part starts on page 114.
The CIP is a 10-year plan updated annually. It addresses long-term capital asset maintenance and development necessary to support the continued and expanded delivery of public services to the community.
The committee is expected to complete its work by October, when CIP submittals are due from city staff.
Brandon Schreiner, Palouse director of We Surf soccer club, spoke during public comments about the urgent need for more and better restrooms at Eggan Youth Center/Oylear Field, where more than 1,000 people gather for weekly youth soccer five months of the year. Other soccer, rugby and sports teams also use the field, and the skate park is located there.
Schreiner said the soccer club brings in a portable toilet to supplement the measly one provided by the city, but after a weekend of heavy use, both are dirty and trashed.
A renovation project to provide outside access to the restrooms in the Eggan center is in the CIP but is not scheduled until 2035, said David Schott, city parks and facilities manager and liaison to the commission. Staff would like to move that timeline sooner, he said, and adjusting such priorities would be the kind of thing the new ad hoc committee could consider and recommend.
Commissioner Richard Gayler expressed the need to prioritize larger/more indoor space for activities like basketball and pickleball that have outgrown the gym of the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center (HIRC).
Commissioner Gretchen Hayes expressed dismay that more than $700,000 will be spent to replace the stage in East City Park when many more children and families participate in city youth sports and other activities. The total budgeted for planning, design and construction of the stage in the CIP is $884,526.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Parks and Recreation Commission will be 5:15 p.m., Jan. 22, in the HIRC.