City Council Will Be Asked to Adopt Water Savings Plan
MOSCOW – The city has had a water conservation program in place since at least 2008, but recent work to update its official water conservation plan revealed that the plan never had been adopted. The updates instead became part of the plan that city staff will present for City Council approval and adoption, perhaps before the end of the year.
Kelli Cooper, sustainability programs coordinator in the city’s Environmental Services Department, requested a letter of support for the plan from the Moscow Sustainable Environment Commission at its regular meeting Tuesday. The commission agreed.
The water conservation program includes free devices and rebates for toilet and landscaping replacement. Learn more at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/449/Conservation-Programs
In other business:
* Cooper reminded the commission that comments are being accepted through Dec. 1 from the state Department of Environmental Quality on Moscow’s draft wastewater discharge permit. Comments may be submitted online at the bottom of the page at https://www.deq.idaho.gov/deq-seeks-comment-on-draft-ipdes-permit-for-moscow-water-reclamation-facility/
* It was announced that the city agreed to help sponsor the Energy Efficiency and Electrification Fair on April 4. Learn more at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/palouse-region-energy-efficiency-and-electrification-fair-tickets-1974511769856
* Ashlyn Werner, the Moscow High School representative on the commission, briefly discussed volunteer work and service learning travels by members of the high school Environmental Club. She said the club consists of 25-30 members at each meeting, which is substantial participation for a high school club.* City staff Cooper provided the commission a quick online walkthrough of Moscow’s Water Reclamation Facility. The virtual tour is available online at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/453/WRF-Virtual-Tour