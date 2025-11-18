Pine View Addition Proceeds After Easement Vacation Vote
MOSCOW – The Moscow Transportation Commission on Thursday unanimously voted to send a developer request to vacate a right-of-way to the City Council with a recommendation to approve the request.
The council in May 2024 approved the Pine View Addition, located east of Moser Street, north of Third Street and south of D Street. Before the street and lot plat can be approved for the 22.9-acre, 40-lot addition, Idaho law requires existing easements – like the right-of-way extending east-northeast from Moser Street – to be vacated.
The right-of-way is a long gravel driveway that provides access to two properties. Streets for the addition will follow much of the easement route east and northeast, so homeowner access will remain.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Transportation Commission will be 4 p.m. Dec. 11 in the City Council Chambers in City Hall, 206 E. Third St.