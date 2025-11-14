Art Shows, Historic Posters, Giveaways to Celebrate 50 Years of Farmers Market
MOSCOW – Art submissions are being accepted online for one of two shows planned to celebrate 50 years of the Moscow Farmers Market in 2026. A second show will receive art in February, and a history display is planned for August.
In addition, the Farmers Market Commission surveyed vendors regarding participation in 50th Anniversary activities and is discussing preferred options.
Works for “Produce,” an exhibit hosted by the Moscow Arts Department and Arts Commission at Third Street Gallery in City Hall, are welcome until 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12, online at https://moscowarts.submittable.com/submit. The show will run Jan. 15-March 13, with a free, public reception planned 5-7 p.m. Jan. 15, during the January Art Walk.
The show seeks new artworks that reflect the strength and beauty of the items available at the Farmers Market, the grit and vision of the vendors, and the culture that has grown organically around the market’s presence in Moscow.
More information about the Third Street Gallery is available on the City of Moscow website at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/230/Third-Street-Gallery or by contacting Arts Department Manager Megan Cherry at mcherry@ci.moscow.id.us.
The annual 1912 Center winter art show will accept ready-to-display Farmers Market-inspired submissions all day on Feb. 2. The “Cheers to 50 Years” exhibit will open Feb. 6, with a free, public reception (expected to feature some market vendors) from 5-7 p.m.
The Moscow Chamber of Commerce + Visitor Center will partner with the Latah County Historical Society to host historic market posters in August, and probably a reception.
The Farmers Market Commission is considering logos for special vendor packaging and/or stamps/stickers, as well as a commemorative calendar and boxes/crates of goods to be given away throughout the 2026 season. A survey showed 78 percent of vendors are interested in providing products for the estimated 60-100 giveaway boxes.