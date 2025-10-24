Commission Names Unity Nominees, Hears Antisemitism Complaint
MOSCOW – Two nominees for the annual Sheikh Community Unity Award were forwarded to the mayor by the Moscow Human Rights Commission at its regular meeting Tuesday. The free, public award ceremony will be at 7 p.m., Nov. 6, in the City Council Chambers of City Hall, 206 E. Third St.
The commission also voted on funding allocations and agreed to individually review a grievance from a Jewish man about a Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre film that he said was antisemitic.
Sheikh Award nominees
Linda Pike, retired lawyer and administrative tax judge for the state of Idaho, and Lee Anne Eareckson, Moscow High School teacher who advises the Environmental Club and the Human Rights/International Club, were selected by the commission to receive the Ismat Ara and Abdul Mannan Sheikh Award. The board will ask the mayor to select both, but he has discretion to name only one awardee.
The other nominees were Mimi Kestle, University of Idaho international program coordinator, and Sandra Kelly, volunteer/leadership program coordinator for UI Student Involvement.
“All four nominees have contributed for a long time in their respective areas,” noted Commissioner Rula Awwad-Rafferty.
“I am thrilled that we have four nominees this year,” agreed Chair Erin Agidius.
The award honors commitment to community unity and efforts on behalf of diversity, inclusion and human rights. The Sheikhs demonstrated this in their personal lives and outreach; for many years they hosted a community Thanksgiving meal, which was open to everyone.
Jewish resident seeks support
During public comment, William Janzer asked the commission to contact the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre about its Aug. 30 screening of “The Encampments,” a film he said “whitewashes the violence against Jewish students” at Columbia and other universities during spring 2024 protests against the fighting in Gaza.
The free showing of the film was funded by the Democratic Socialists of the Palouse and Palouse for Palestine. The film was produced by the rapper Macklemore, who Janzer said is antisemitic.
“Just as black people decide what is racist, Jews decide what is antisemitic,” Janzer said. “Others don’t get to decide what is antisemitic.”
He talked with Kenworthy management and contacted theater sponsors about his concerns. He has done so before – https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/kenworthy-sees-pushback-film-141500892.html – and theater management replied that permission to rent the theater does not mean the Kenworthy board endorses the message.
Janzer said he believes the Kenworthy violated its own policies that prohibit discrimination. His insistence this time prompted theater management to obtain an police trespass order banning him from contacting them for a year.
“I don’t know what to do,” he said, so brought his concerns to the Human Rights Commission.
Chair Agidius said, unlike the City Council, commissions don’t have authority to communicate concerns officially to private businesses like the Kenworthy. She asked Janzer to send the commission his information so members might decide what action to take individually. She also said a social justice forum about antisemitism might be appropriate for the board to host.
Janzer invited commissioners to hear two former Jewish hostages, taken on Oct. 7, 2023, and held in Gaza tunnels, who will speak in Spokane on Nov. 10; see https://www.jewishspokane.com/templates/articlecco_cdo/aid/7068522/jewish/Finding-Hope-in-Gazas-Terror-Tunnels.htm
In other business, the commission:
* Unanimously approved spending $500 to sponsor the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast in January.
* Unanimously approved $350 for three speakers’ honoraria and refreshments for the “Supporting Diverse Learners” forum held after the commission meeting.
* Unanimously tabled allocating funds to reorder buttons to distribute at events.
“Budget constraints are pretty intense,” noted Commissioner Nicholas Smiley-Kallas, who asked whether he could just pay for the button order himself. “I worry about using money for buttons when we have so many events we already may have to pare back.”
Discussion of de-escalation education and a human trafficking exhibit also was postponed due to budget uncertainty. The city reduced all commission budgets for 2026-2027 from $6,000 to $3,250.
Smiley-Kallas asked for a future agenda item for formulating a request to the city for more money based on the board’s work, dedication and impact.