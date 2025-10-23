Wastewater Comment Period Upcoming; Stream Temperature a Concern
MOSCOW – A draft wastewater discharge permit for the Moscow Water Reclamation and Reuse Facility (WRRF) is expected to go out for public comment in November. But water temperature is a potentially expensive challenge in the process.
Those wishing to comment can find more from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), including a link to sign up for notification when the comment period opens, at https://www.deq.idaho.gov/deq-prepares-ipdes-preliminary-draft-permit-for-moscow-water-reclamation-facility/
The facility on Moscow’s west edge discharges treated wastewater into Paradise Creek, which is designated as a salmonid (salmon, trout and others) spawning stream. Salmonids are coldwater fish, but discharge from the Moscow treatment plant can warm the creek.
“This spawning stream designation is faulty, and the state recognizes that,” said Kyle Steele, city environmental services manager, at the Moscow Sustainable Environment Commission’s regular monthly meeting Tuesday.
There are trout in Paradise Creek and the Palouse River that it flows into, but Palouse Falls in southwest Washington historically has prevented spawning fish from traveling upstream. Washington’s standards differentiate between spawning streams and streams that hold salmonids, he said, but Idaho’s rules don’t.
“The Idaho DEQ recognizes temperature compliance is a challenge,” Steele told the commission. He said the agency has indicated it will work with Moscow, Washington agencies and the Idaho Legislature to align Idaho’s designations with Washington’s.
“We are excited about working on this change,” he said.
In the meantime, the Moscow treatment facility is “working on a compliance schedule and more water reclamation,” Steele said. If a chiller were needed for temperature control, it would cost about $300,000 to $400,000 per year to operate. Converting the WRRF to a full reclamation facility, so nothing is discharged into Paradise Creek, would cost millions of dollars in land purchase and infrastructure, he said.
In other reports, the Sustainable Environment Commission heard:
* Increases in household rebates for water conservation, and addition of a commercial incentive, will be requested of the City Council, according to Steele. About 1,500 toilets have been replaced since a $125 rebate was offered, he said; coupled with the Wisescape lawn replacement rebate, the city has conserved about 8 million gallons of water per year, he said. Learn more at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/449/Conservation-Programs
* City sponsorship, not necessarily monetary, is being sought for the Energy Efficiency and Electrification Fair in April. It will focus on improving energy efficiency in construction trades.
* About solar power systems installed on or near rural school buildings in eastern Washington. The public/private partnership saves money for schools and communities. Learn more at https://www.partnersruralwa.org/initiative-saves-energy-supports-washington-schools-and-low-income-families/
* About service-learning travels of the Moscow High School Environmental Club to Oaxaca, Mexico (sea turtles) in December; Yellowstone National Park in February and July; and the Idaho Envirothon in Challis in April. Learn more at http://www.conservationopportunities.org/#/* A reminder to attend the Palouse Basin Water Summit on Oct. 28 at the SEL Event Center. Learn more about this free, public event at https://palousebasinwatersummit.org/event