Newbill Memorial Art Considered For Police Station
MOSCOW – A memorial art installation at the police station in honor of Officer Lee Newbill and art at the East City Park stage were discussed by the Arts Commission at its regular meeting Tuesday.
In addition, the commission at recent meetings:
* Agreed to solicit art entries for a mural to be painted on a new concrete wall on the east side of the City Shops facility at the intersection of Polk Street and Public Avenue. The request for qualifications (RFQ) will go before the City Council before it is advertised.
* Selected “Gargantuan Squirrels” from five entries for the Peanut Project, a small vinyl wrap mural in the City Hall parking lot. It celebrates Moscow’s squirrels and, in particular, recognizes city Payroll Specialist Tara Lowe, who arrives early to work with peanuts as the animals await.
Artist Ivy Jane Deaton, a Moscow High School freshman, said her muse was how big the squirrels might become, considering how much Lowe feeds them.
* Selected Miriam Åkervall as the Moscow Poet Laureate for 2025-2027.
Police Officer Newbill was shot and killed on May 19, 2007 while coming to the aid of deputies and dispatchers who were under fire at the Latah County Sheriff’s Office. The Arts Commission intends to have the art installed at the police station in time for the 20th anniversary of Newbill’s death.
“The station was designed with public art in mind,” City Arts Manager Megan Cherry told the commission. In particular, a tall white alcove to the left when facing the station entrance would be the likely location for art.
The commission agreed to work closely with police and the Newbill family on art and artist selection as discussion goes forward.
During East City Park art discussion, the board expressed preference for art incorporating sidewalks leading to the stage, as well as no art on the wall directly behind the stage. The commission plans more discussion before an RFQ is issued.
In other business,
* Three exhibits open Thursday at the Third Street Gallery in City Hall, with an artists’ reception 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 23.
* Commission Chair Aaron Johnson resigned from the board, due to additional work responsibilities in Art and Architecture at the University of Idaho.
* The commission shifted its next meeting to Nov. 18 rather than the regularly scheduled Nov. 25, which is during Thanksgiving week.