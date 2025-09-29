Playfield Lighting, All-Season Facilities, Restrooms Top Commission Wish List
MOSCOW – Sports field improvements, expansion of indoor recreation spaces, and park restrooms are among the priorities identified by the City of Moscow Parks and Recreation Commission at its regular meeting Thursday.
The commission will present its annual report to the City Council at the council’s Oct. 6 meeting. Concurrently, the commission is identifying projects and changes to submit to the city’s Capital Improvement Plan for Parks and Facilities. The CIP is a 10-year plan updated annually.
Atop commissioners’ list of submissions for the capital plan are:
* lighting for the Moscow School District Community Playfields, located at Mountain View and Joseph Streets.
* an expansion/addition to the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center (HIRC), other indoor multiuse spaces, and a cover or heater to extend the season of the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatic Center lap pool.
* improved restrooms, parking and pathways at Lola Clyde Park, 1040 N. Polk Ext., and outdoor restrooms at the Eggan Youth Center/Oylear Field.
In addition to playfield improvements and usage numbers for the HIRC and Eggan center, the annual report to the City Council will highlight pollinator plantings and pesticide-free emphases at Moscow parks, as well as partnership with the Bee City USA pollinator program.
As part of this effort, plants that attract pollinators will be planted at Berman Creekside Park on Oct. 18.
Other items identified for CIP submission include: community gardens; recreation for older children, such as expanded skate parks and a pump track (a looping circuit for bikes/scooters/skateboards designed with small hills and banked turns); water splash pads; and pickleball courts.
Related to this, RSVPs for the Palouse Pickleball Club’s annual fundraiser, Pickleball Palousa, are due by Wednesday, Oct. 1. Featuring a silent auction and dessert auction, the event will be 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, at the 1912 Center. Small bites will be served, with beer and wine available for purchase. Cost is $50 per person; RSVP to thepalousepickleballclub@gmail.com.
The commission also welcomed new commissioner Emily Klarquist. The next meeting of the Parks and Recreation Commission is scheduled for Oct. 23 at the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center.