Event-Heavy Human Rights Commission Persists, Adjusts Amid Budget Constraints
MOSCOW – More than most city commissions, the Moscow Human Rights Commission emphasizes programming; but city cuts by nearly half to all commission budgets mean that juggling, scaling back and eliminating events comprised much of Tuesday’s regular commission meeting.
“The flexibility of our budget is significantly less,” noted Chair Erin Agidius.
However, the first Better Together Dinner for University of Idaho students will get full support, as will the Sheikh Community Unity Award, presented every two years by the city and commission.
But the commission voted to table until next month discussion about purchasing more of its popular human rights buttons and stickers.
Dates for award submissions, student dinner
Nominations for the Ismat Ara and Abdul Mannan Sheikh Award are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3. The commission agreed to determine this year’s nominee at its next meeting. The award ceremony will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6, in the Moscow City Council chambers, second floor of City Hall, 206 E. Third St. Learn more at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/CivicSend/ViewMessage/Message/268874.
The Better Together Dinner, co-sponsored with the Latah County Human Rights Task Force, will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 29, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (Mormon) Institute of Religion, 902 S. Deakin St.
“What makes this different from some other events is the emphasis on students,” said commissioner Jana Argersinger. “We should see better student turnout with a campus location.”
The dinner is part of recognizing September as Inclusive Communities Month, which formerly was a statewide initiative. Also marking the month, though planned for October, will be a panel discussion on “Supporting Diverse Communities,” on the 21st. The commission agreed to vote on panel members’ honoraria at next month’s meeting.
Two film showings also were planned to celebrate the month, but were canceled due to budget concerns.
Considering costs and priorities
The commission discussed a variety of economizing measures for the dinner. For example, use of the LDS facility is free, Argersinger said. The Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse will provide dinnerware, said its pastor and commissioner Elizabeth Stevens, while other commissioners will provide paper goods and more.
“We should invite the Moscow City Council,” said commissioner Nicholas Smiley-Kallas. Chair Agidius agreed: “We want to remind the mayor and city council that we’re committed to our mission.”
With this meeting going long, the commission decided before its October meeting to discuss via email whether to retain or eliminate eight remaining agenda items. Those include community support for immigrants, a human-trafficking exhibit, applying for Welcoming City status, and de-escalation education.
Other upcoming events include:
* The Borah Symposium, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, highlighted by commissioner Rula Awwad-Rafferty. Hosted by the UI, the annual symposium’s focus is global peace and justice. Learn more at https://www.uidaho.edu/letters-arts-social-sciences/news-events/borah-symposium.
* A history presentation and discussion featuring live theater and archival film about Native American boarding schools and WWII Navajo code talkers. Hosted by the Latah County Human Rights Task Force, it will be 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11, in the LeCompte Auditorium, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., according to Joann Muneta, task force chair.
Performances also will be held for 5th grade and high school students, she said. The presentation is part of the Native Vision programming provided by the nonprofit Living Voices, which creates multimedia productions to highlight history from underrepresented perspectives. Learn more at https://livingvoices.org/.
The next meeting of the Moscow Human Rights Commission is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21, in the first-floor conference room of City Hall, 206 E. Main St.