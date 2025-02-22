Speeches and Water and BUDGET HEARING DATES!
This week in Moscow was jam-packed with activity, and we don’t have much time to go through it! Hold on for the ride as we...
Rep. McCann’s ‘No’ Vote Sinks HJR 1 by One Vote in Idaho House
District 6 Representatives Split as Brandon Mitchell Votes Yes, Lori McCann Votes No on Parental Education Rights On February 19, 2025, the Idaho House of...
A Tip for Keeping an Eye on the County
As our Valentine’s Day gift to you, this week’s report comes with a short tip for those who want to be more involved with our...
Things Seemed to Calm Down In Moscow This Week…
After the hustle and bustle of the last few weeks, it’s nice to have a pretty standard Moscow City Council meeting. All the same, let’s...
Tax Deeds, Bagel Shops, and Class Action Suits: Just Another Week in Latah County
There must be something in the water, because we’ve had a lot going on this week. From the City of Moscow filing a class action...
Latah County Swears Its New Leaders In
It’s a week for celebration! Latah County swore in its new commissioners and incumbent sheriff and prosecutor this week. We got most of the proceedings...
A Quiet Start to 2025
Commissioners Kathy Lafortune and John Bohman kicked off the new year with one last meeting before the new commissioners are sworn in! We take a...
New Stage, New Location (Possibly)!
In the final Moscow City Council meeting of the year, we got an update on the East City Park stage project! It looks like architects...
Big Money for Big Construction
The Moscow City Council voted on a bid for the construction of a new city shop building this past week. It’s desperately needed, but the...
Latah County’s Mailing Woes
Latah County is certainly trying to handle a lot right now. After the jail conversation and trying to manage this year’s election comes a new...