January 18, 2025

Latah County Swears Its New Leaders In

It’s a week for celebration! Latah County swore in its new commissioners and incumbent sheriff and prosecutor this week. We got most of the proceedings...
January 11, 2025

A Quiet Start to 2025

Commissioners Kathy Lafortune and John Bohman kicked off the new year with one last meeting before the new commissioners are sworn in! We take a...
December 21, 2024

New Stage, New Location (Possibly)!

In the final Moscow City Council meeting of the year, we got an update on the East City Park stage project! It looks like architects...
December 7, 2024

Big Money for Big Construction

The Moscow City Council voted on a bid for the construction of a new city shop building this past week. It’s desperately needed, but the...
November 23, 2024

Latah County’s Mailing Woes

Latah County is certainly trying to handle a lot right now. After the jail conversation and trying to manage this year’s election comes a new...